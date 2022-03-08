This New Electric Sailing Superyacht Actually Generates Energy While Cruising

Iddes Yachts just unveiled a futuristic new ship designed to sail the sea sustainably.

Penned by Iván Salas Jefferson, the founder and naval architect of the international firm, Sail 55 is a fully electric sailing superyacht built to cruise to the furthest​ reaches of the globe sans emissions.

“We have placed all our studio’s energy to design the Sail 55 and we believe the result is a technological and design game-changer,” Jefferson told Robb Report via email.

The sleek 180-footer has been equipped with an array of nifty gear to ensure excellent seakeeping and efficiency while sailing completely off the grid. First and foremost, the ketch rig allows for smaller and more easily managed sails that reduce the structural loadings and the amount of cumbersome equipment.

The deck is also uncluttered thanks to the reasonably sized captive winches, along with roller furling systems for the headsails and boomfurling for the mizzen and mainsails. The firm says this streamlined rig handles well in most conditions without the need to reduce sails or change course. Furthermore, the sails and keel ensure the vessel stays nice and steady without the need for complex stabilization systems.

The sailing power is supplemented by whisper-quiet electric motors. Iddes Yachts didn’t give any figures regarding speed or range, but did say the superyacht would be fitted with a Hydrosolar system that generates energy from the sun while under sail and stores it in large batteries. The firm added that the go-anywhere vessel could spend months in the Mediterranean, but also adventure to the most remote parts of the globe.

The interior, meanwhile, totals 499 GT and offers as much living space as a motor yacht of the same size, according to the firm. The layout sees six generous VIP cabins along with a sizable main deckhouse that promises excellent views of the surroundings.

The yacht’s impressive length also allows for a very practical stern design, with tender and vehicle storage underdeck to simplify the launching and hauling of other smaller vessels.

“This is possibly the most capable ocean-going superyacht below 500GT now designed,” Jefferson adds. “A superyacht worthy to embark on any voyage.”

Check out more photos below: