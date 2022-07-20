This New Marina in Spain Has 33 Berths for Massive 500-Foot Megayachts

Seafarers in Spain just got a swish new place to dock their superyachts.

Island Global Yachting (IGY) opened a luxe marina in the busy port city of Málaga on July 15, as reported by the SuperYacht Times. Designed for the world’s largest superyachts, the IGY Málaga Marina offers a total of 33 berths that can each accommodate vessels measuring up to 590 feet.

Working with Ocean Capital Partners, IGY redeveloped Málaga’s existing marina and added new services and amenities, including 24-hour security, full vessel concierge, dockside parking and in-slip waste removal. Captain and crew facilities include a high-tech fitness center and a business hub. The adjacent beach also offers a host of restaurants and shops, while the nearby city is packed with interesting landmarks and museums.

East of Gibraltar, Málaga is perfectly positioned to support vessels in the Mediterranean. With year-round berthing, it’s an ideal winter haven and is also a great place for yachts to prepare for transatlantic voyages. What’s more, the Málaga airport is only 20 minutes away from the marina. As an added bonus, the new marina is expected to generate $106 million (€104 million) annually and create 800 new jobs.

The new destination is IGY’s third marina in the western Mediterranean, alongside its existing outposts in Sète and Sardinia. The company claims that more than 500 clients cruised near Málaga in 2018, making it a perfect addition to its ever-expanding portfolio. The Florida-based outfit, which was founded in 2005, now helms a total of 24 marinas across 13 countries. Collectively, IGY’s 4,700 berths welcome roughly 8,000 yachtsmen every year.

IGY is also part of a team of marine heavyweights working on another $60 million development in Málaga. Scheduled to open in 2024, it will comprise a new 600-berth marina (Málaga San Andres Marina) for vessels up to 196 feet and a commercial real estate area designed by renowned Spanish architect José Seguí.

It sounds like Málaga is the place to be.