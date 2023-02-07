This New Rule-Breaking 90-Foot Yacht Comes With a Covered Terrace for Year-Round Parties

Buzz Lightyear’s beloved Toy Story catchphrase “To Infinity and Beyond” could have been the inspiration behind Ferretti Yachts’ new InFYnito 90 superyacht.

Here, the “infinito”—that’s Italian for infinite—describes the near 360-degree views from the yacht’s most-innovative feature: a huge covered party area tucked away in the bow.

Ferretti calls the space an “all-season terrace” and it comes with overhead glass skylights, a window in that bold, ax-shaped bow, and a drop-down window into the yacht’s main salon.

The innovation starts in front with an open “sea terrace” that is also protected by the superstructure. Courtesy Ferretti Yachts

This secluded space, which features its own hot tub and oversized lounges, is also designed to offer privacy from prying eyes while docked, and protection from the elements while on the move.

“The concept was to eliminate visual barriers and create new spaces between the interior and exterior, with ambiences that are open but sheltered and intimate,” says the InFYnito 90’s exterior designer Filippo Salvetti.

Impressive use of space is the hallmark of the entire yacht. With no less than 1,076 square feet of alfresco relaxation areas, the 88-footer claims to have nearly 50 percent more outdoor space than similar-sized rivals.

The sea terrace has skylights, a jacuzzi and large sunbed up against the bow.

While the designer drew inspiration from rugged explorer-style yachts, Salvetti’s all-new hull design, coupled with twin,1,800-horsepower MAN V12 diesels, has the get-up-and-go to hit a top speed of 22 knots. And at a 12-knot cruising speed, it can cover more than 1,200 miles between fill-ups.

In addition to that forward terrace, the InFYnito 90 boasts an expansive, partly-covered aft deck with plenty of comfy, free-standing seating. Steps up to the Skylounge deck reveal another oversize deck filled with sofas and chairs.

With a beam spanning over 24 feet, the yacht’s internal volumes mean there’s no shortage of space—more than 1,500 square feet that Ferretti says is 25 percent bigger than the class average.

The main suite also has wraparound windows. Courtesy Ferretti Yachts

On the one-level main salon deck that translates to big, open spaces for lounging and dining, with a multitude of layout choices. Want the dining area overlooking that “All-season Terrace” in the bow? No problem. Or it can be the master, or VIP bedroom.

The interior design is the work of Davide Bernadini and Alessio Battistini, of La Spezia-based Ideaeitalia. They’re giving buyers a choice of classic and contemporary interiors.

Both come with a focus on sustainability, with many of the fabrics, woods and finishes made from recycled or recyclable materials. This is complemented by almost the entire roof of the yacht being fitted with solar panels, which can power the air conditioning and lighting while the yacht is at anchor.

The open-plan salon. Courtesy Ferretti Yachts

“The InFYnito 90 addresses a segment that in need of new concepts. The chief aim of the design process was to really heighten the perception of space,” says Ideaeitalia’s Bernadini.

As with the layouts of the main salon and sky lounge, the stateroom layout can also be highly customized. Most of the layouts include a master suite amidships and a guest cabin across the full beam in the bow.

More open space on the skylounge. Courtesy Ferretti Yachts

The boat has two engine options: 1,550-horsepower MAN V12 turbo diesels, or larger 1,800-hp versions.

Ferretti said it expects to unveil the first production InFYnito 90 later this year. Expect it to create plenty of “buzz” on the boat-show circuit.