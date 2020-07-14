Cranchi’s New 82-Foot Flagship Yacht Has a Cockpit That Transforms Into a Terrace

Cranchi Yachts has billed its latest flagship as “eye-catching,” and an unconventional interior helps the 82-footer live up to that description.

Penned by Parma-based Christian Grande Design Studio, Settantotto takes its cues from classic architecture and is replete with freestanding furniture and finishes that are rare in the yachting world. With black-painted glass, fabric-covered walls, wood paneling, statement light fittings, pops of bright orange and an illuminated staircase, the expansive interior is more akin to a stylish condo.

The main deck includes a galley, living room, relaxation area and an additional toilet, which is an unusual feature on a yacht of this size. While the lower deck features four elegant ensuite cabins, a full-beam master suite that comes complete with a walk-in wardrobe and a study or beauty corner, as well as a stunning VIP suite situated in the bow. She can sleep 18 seafarers total, plus the crew, which has their own quarters with separate access from the other cabins.

The vessel has a natural flow that connects the interiors with the exteriors to further integrate natural light and encourage outdoor living. Settantotto has a generous main deck and large open-air flydeck both of which are sure to be a hit come cocktail hour. There’s also an easily accessible swim platform with chaise lounges when you wish to chill by the sea. But the real standout is the innovative cockpit. It can transform into a huge terrace overlooking the ocean thanks to a special lift which raises the area above the teak-covered garage and moves it forward to create more space. Opening the garage door reveals a sizable storage space fit for tenders, jet skis and requisite toys.

Settantotto is a beauty from the outside, too. As one of Italy’s oldest builders, Cranchi has 150 years of experience under its belt and has a track record creating elegant vessels. To be sure, the new flagship features a sleek profile, with fluid lines and rounded corners to achieve a natural sense of balance.

Settantotto’s high flared bow, designed by Aldo Cranchi, along with her pronounced gunwale will help her to handle the sea in any condition. The vessel is also fitted with the new Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350, which is the most powerful engine of the IPS range. This power along with the shape of the hull ensures lower fuel consumption, greater speed, and reduced vibrations and noise. She’s capable of hitting a top speed of 33 knots or cruising at 23 knots.

Check out more pictures of Settantotto below: