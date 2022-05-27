This Sleek New 81-Foot Yacht Has Wooden Decks That Fold Down When You Need More Space

Modular yachts have a tendency to look industrial and boxy, but Luiz de Basto is ready to change that.

The Miami-based designer, who founded his eponymous studio DeBasto Designs in 1995, just unveiled a new 81-footer with Brazil-based yacht builder Intermarine that appears to be as stylish as it is practical.

Dubbed simply the Intermarine 24M, the vessel has a conventional-looking motoryacht profile that conceals the innovative mechanics within. Like a Transformer of the sea, the yacht sports a number of pop-out platforms that can be deployed to increase the amount of space onboard.

The aft deck, for example, comes equipped with two hydraulic balconies that fold out to create one giant space for sunning or swimming. There are also another two platforms amidship that open up to enlarge the main living area and master stateroom. Think of them as makeshift Juliet balconies.

When buttoned up, the yacht is designed to look super sleek. In other words, you wouldn’t even know it’s a modular yacht when the platforms are tucked away.

The vessel has an array of luxury amenities, too. The flybridge, for instance, comes fitted with a large Jacuzzi that’s surrounded by sun pads, along with a bar and dining table. Elsewhere, the vessel sports an abundance of plush seating, while the sizable swim platform can be automatically lowered for easy access to the ocean.

Inside, meanwhile, the vessel offers four generous staterooms that can accommodate up to eight guests. The interior styling pairs contemporary décor and furnishings with the finest luxury materials. It can also be customized to cater to each seafarer’s needs.

As for propulsion, the 81-footer is fitted with twin 1,800 hp MAN engines that give her a max speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

Boxy modular yachts, begone!

