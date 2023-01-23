This Compact 42-Foot Luxury Yacht Has a Garage Big Enough to Hold a 7-Foot Tender

Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts.

The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande.

The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with a wave-like carbon hardtop that is quite unusual for a yacht of this size. In addition, a front opening ensures nice airflow when at anchor.

The wave-like carbon hardtop.

Onboard, a walkway protected by high bulwarks gives access to all areas. Forward, the large bow sundeck can be converted into a chaise lounge come cocktail hour. Amidships, the spacious dinette is equipped with folding tables that can be set up for dinner parties or tucked away when not in use. You can also opt to add two collapsible side terraces to this deck to create more space and connection to the sea.

To the aft, the teak-covered swim platform can be fitted with a hydraulic system that helps with launching tenders and toys. Speaking of which, the garage is big enough to hold a tender of nearly seven feet. Also at the rear lie a pair of 440 hp Volvo Penta D6 sterndrive engines.

The teak-covered swim platform. Alberto Cocchi

Inside, meanwhile, the open-plan living area sports rotating U-shaped sofas that can transform into a comfy double bed on demand. To the aft is a cabin with separate beds and a large bathroom with a separate shower. Invictus says the generous bulwarks resulted in “remarkable internal heights,” so the interior feels light and airy.

The first unit of the new TT420 was finished in the yard’s signature “Personal White,” though both the TT420 and the TT460 will later be available in a new “Vogue White” hue. According to Invictus, this represents the yard’s ability to always deliver a unique interpretation of even a “simple” color. Hear, hear.