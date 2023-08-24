This New 164-Foot Superyacht Looks Like a Private Jet, and That’s No Accident

ISA Yachts is taking its Gran Turismo line to bold new heights.

The Italian yard, which is helmed by Palumbo Superyachts, just unveiled a new 164-foot model inspired by “the world of jet design.” Penned by Italian designer Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, the new GT 50 is distinguished by a streamlined profile, a striking straight bow, and a sleek superstructure that is set back further toward the aft than other Gran Turismo yachts. The newcomer also features high side arches and roll bars that taper toward the stern to create the aerodynamic feel of an aircraft.

The yacht is larger and more lavish than the average private jet, though. Described as “fresh” and “elegant,” the 499 GT interior pairs black, white, and ocher hues with high-end furnishings and finishes. The living quarters are also decked out with a range of glitzy amenities and architectural elements. The owner’s suite, for example, comes with a bathroom, a lounge room, a massage room, an outdoor terrace, and a private gym. The gym is actually big enough that you can turn it into a guest cabin if you fancy. A further four guest cabins with en suites can be found below deck, along with seven crew cabins and a tender garage.

The main deck salon. ISA Yachts

The exterior decks are equally splashy. Running across three levels, the open stern is home to a large lounge up top, a glazed swimming pool just above sea level, and a swim platform that leads to the water. The vast and versatile foredeck, meanwhile, sports another sprawling lounge with an outdoor table and fireplace. To top it off, the sundeck is equipped with a glass-fronted Jacuzzi and another open-air relaxation area.

WATCH

A bird’s-eye view of the Gran Turismo 50. ISA Yachts

The GT 50 is no slouch on the high seas, either. Powered by two 16V MTU engines, the vessel can reach a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots.

ISA began restyling its popular Gran Turismo line earlier this year. The Italian yard unveiled the new 230-foot flagship of the series in May and currently has two GT 70 examples under construction. New heights, indeed.

