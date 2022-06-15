Meet ‘Resilience,’ the New 213-Foot Superyacht With the Plush Décor of a 5-Star Hotel

ISA Yachts launched Resilience last September, but now we’re finally getting a look inside the superyacht.

The 213-footer, which is one of the yard’s Classic models, offers the interiors of a high-end hotel. Named after the resilience shown throughout the pandemic, the vessel was penned by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design and features naval architecture by the Palumbo Superyachts team.

Built at Palumbo’s Ancona shipyard, Resilience sports a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that have been finished in an elegant navy and white colorway. She has a dynamic profile with a razor-sharp bow that allows her to cut through the waves.

It’s what’s on the inside of the vessel that really stands out, though. With a huge interior volume of more than 1,4000 GT, the yacht’s living quarters are furnished with gorgeous designer pieces and offer ample space for entertaining. All six decks are connected by a circular staircase that doubles as an art installation showcasing striking glass jellyfish made by Preciosa.

Starting at the lower deck, there are four large guest cabins and eight crew cabins. There’s also a beach club of nearly 2,000 square feet that comes complete with a swim platform, a lounge, a bar, gym, sauna and a massage room. Highlights of the club include strategically placed LEDs, a bar decorated with Murano glass and a unique plated ceiling that showcases the swimming pool above.

The main deck is dedicated to a full-beam owner’s suite, which includes foldable terraces on both sides, a crystal chandelier custom-made (again) by Preciosa and contemporary furniture by Palissandro. Elsewhere on this level, there’s a convertible staff cabin, a stainless-steel galley, a large main saloon and a dining room. This area flows onto a large swimming pool aft.

The bridge deck, meanwhile, includes a captain’s cabin, a VIP suite with a private terrace and an owner’s office with another terrace and bathroom. There’s also an alfresco dining area with custom Vaar chairs and an outdoor cinema with a hidden flat screen. From here, you can access the sky lounge which comes with its own self-playing Edelweiss grand piano.

Not to be outdone, the sundeck is equipped with a mosaic-tiled Jacuzzi, large sun pads, an outdoor shower and a dining area. This leads to the cockpit aft, which offers a custom fireplace and large grilling spot. Above, the observatory provides a sunbathing area with panoramic views.

As for water toys, the large forward garage can store two jet skis, a 27-foot guest tender and a 19-foot crew tender. Of course, there are cranes to help you get everything in the water.

Fittingly, Resilience has plenty of power. The superyacht is fitted with twin 1,500kW MTU engines that give her a top speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. She can also sail some 5,500 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Best of all, Resilience is available for charter through Edmiston—so you can check out those interiors for yourself.

Check out more photos below: