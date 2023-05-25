The 230-Foot Superyacht Has a Glass Owner’s Suite That Opens Onto a Swimming Pool

ISA Yachts has decided to give its highly successful Gran Turismo line a racy revamp.

The Italian yard, which is helmed by Palumbo Superyachts, unveiled a new 230-foot flagship on Thursday with the sporty stylings of your favorite grand tourer.

The Gran Turismo 70m is the first model in the series to be penned by acclaimed Italian designer Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design. The newcomer is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines and a streamlined coupe-like profile. The steel-gray hull is outfitted with long windows that flow from the bow to the stern.

The owner’s suite, a.k.a. the “glasshouse.” ISA Yachts

Onboard, ISA’s signature arches connect all of the decks. The living quarters pair a calming palette of dove gray, taupe, and blue, with modern designer furnishings. Teak and wenge wood runs across the floors and ceilings creating a cozy feel, while marble and brass details add a little glitz and glamour.

On the main deck, there are five double cabins, including a VIP with its own lounge. The owner’s suite, or the “glasshouse” as ISA calls it, sports opening, floor-to-ceiling windows that connect you seamlessly with the outdoor world. Occupying pride of place on the upper deck, the suite comes with two bathrooms, a vanity area, and two wardrobes. It also offers direct and private access to a swimming pool, lounge, and (optional) helipad on the foredeck.

The pool by the owner’s suite. ISA Yachts

At the stern end of the upper deck lies a round dining room with opening windows and the external cockpit. Another level up is a skylounge and wheelhouse with uninterrupted views. The lower decks are nothing to sneeze at, either. The spacious beach club features a bar, a spa, a giant LED TV, and fold-out platforms for extra space. All of the outdoor furniture is modern, round, and as comfortable as your GT’s front seat.

The best part? ISA says a smaller, 164-footer is also in the pipeline.

