From a Stellar Beach Club to a Turkish Bath: ISA’s New 213-Foot Superyacht Is a Floating Luxury Home

ISA’s latest superyacht will make any onlooker wish he was embarking for a week on the Mediterranean. And, for the lucky owner, its roomy beach club will make such a trek that much more luxurious.

Currently under construction––a process paused by the coronavirus pandemic––at the Palumbo Superyachts shipyard in Ancona, the ISA Classic is a modern superyacht measuring a whopping 65 meters (213 feet). Impressive all on its own, right? The streamlined exterior and interior by Enrico Gobbi of Team For Design certainly don’t hurt, but the beach club is most definitely the standout.

Besides being supersized in comparison to the majority of its peers, this lounge is connected to the upper deck and main salon by two stairwells. That unique construction makes the space feel like a cross between a social area and day spa ideal for sunbathing. Its high ceilings and open layout stand in stark contrast to the small, isolated floorplans most often seen.

Inspired by aquatic tradition, the space is largely rendered shades of cobalt blue with both metallic and lacquered finishes contrasted by warm teak hardwood on the deck. The scheme even follows through in the knurled Murano glass panel decorating the front of the bar counter.

The lighting elements are carefully considered with lanes of LED fixtures running symmetrically to the central hatch and helping guide the eye to the back. There, viewers will find the same rich teak used in the deck transformed into a textured wave motif with more LED lights that are in turn reflected by the two stainless steel and glass sheets on the ceiling. That same glass is the floor of the swimming pool on the main deck which beautifully filters sunshine to the level below.

Complete with six cabins, the Classic has a full suite of amenities, including a gym, massage room with sea view, Turkish bath, outdoor cinema room and even a couple of jetskis if passengers need the adrenaline rush. It is expected to set sail sometime in 2021. See more photographs of the vessel and its beach club below: