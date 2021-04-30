Meet a New Trio of Superyachts Inspired by Formula 1 Champ Ayrton Senna da Silva

A superyacht line inspired by the world of Formula 1 sounds like the stuff of a motorhead’s dreams, but it’s now a reality thanks to ISA Yachts. The Italian outfit, which is helmed by Palumbo Superyachts, has just announced a trio of sleek and sporty vessels that take cues from automotive design.

The new Aryton line is named after the famed Brazilian racer, Ayrton Senna da Silva, who won a staggering 41 Formula 1 races and three world championships before his death in 1994. It comprises three models, including a 164-footer, a 207-footer and a 230-footer, which promise to be just as fierce as their namesake.

With exterior and interiors penned by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design, the trio of streamlined superyachts feature tried-and-true naval engineering by Palumbo and reportedly boast large volumes compared to their respective peers, as well as upscale styling.

The Ayrton 63, which measures 207 feet, has been unveiled first. The vessel features sharp lines and an aggressive profile just like one of Senna’s McLarens, along with a steel displacement hull and aluminum superstructure.

Onboard, she offers a “refined” 1,200 GT interior complete with floor-to-ceiling windows on all decks for added natural light and ambiance. The spacious vessel can sleep a dozen guests across four double cabins on the lower deck, plus a VIP cabin and full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck. The crew quarters, meanwhile, comprise nine cabins and can accommodate 15.

In terms of amenities, the superyacht sports a sprawling beach club on the lower deck, which ISA yachts claim is one of the largest in its class. It features a striking glass wall to the aft, rather than a traditional stern hatch, which is accented by a waterfall that cascades into the pool below. Elsewhere, the fly deck is equipped with a gym and a jacuzzi while two side hatches offer additional lounging areas and space for tenders.

The 207-footer packs two 1,800 hp Caterpillar 3512C engines that produce an estimated top speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Not exactly Formula 1 velocity, but impressive nonetheless. As for range, the vessel can cover approximately 5,000 nautical miles when traveling at a more leisurely 12 knots.

Details on the next two superyachts in the Aryton range are expected to follow soon. Let’s hope the vessels live up to Senna’s name.

Check out more renders of Ayrton 63 below: