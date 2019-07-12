Three 2,000 hp Engines Fire Up This Yacht to an Exhilarating Top Speed of 58 MPH

Light, sporty and topping out at an incredible 50 knots, ISA Yachts’ new Super Sportivo 100-foot GTO is the Italian shipyard’s fastest yacht to date. The first model has already been sold to a European customer and is on schedule to meet its 2020 delivery.

Throwing down the gauntlet to speed demons across the yachting world, the Super Sportivo 100-foot GTO joins the ranks of some of the fastest superyachts available today. The top spot still resides with Izar-built 136-foot Foners, delivered in 2000 to King Juan Carlos of Spain with a world-beating top speed of 70.1 knots. And prior to ISA’s Super Sportivo the most recently launched fast 100-foot yacht was AB Yachts’ 2016 launch of Spectre, maxing out at 54.3 knots.

Performance is the Super Sportivo’s key selling point, powered by three 2,000 hp engines and built using epoxy-based vinyl-ester resin with carbon-fiber and Kevlar reinforcements to ensure maximum lightness and strength. Designed by Marco Casali of Rome-based studio Too Design, the vision behind the yacht was one of “sportiness and seaworthiness typical of an open boat,” he says.

“The sleek lines are highlighted by the tall V-shaped bow and by the profile rapidly declining toward the stern,” Casalo explains. “The sizable open surfaces at the bow and stern make it unique in its category, while the hardtop’s large opening glass panels ensure maximum comfort even in the cockpit’s extensive covered areas.”

He adds: “The performance of the boat is stylistically enhanced by the large air intakes with a dynamic function for those positioned above the hardtop. The interiors, available in variants from three to five guest cabins in addition to the two crew cabins, are completely customizable and characterized by a design oriented to the creation of light and iconic spaces.”

To date, ISA Yachts, located in Ancona, Italy, is best known for its 2014 delivery of 217-foot superyacht Okto. The shipyard has formed part of Palumbo Superyachts since its acquisition in 2016, which also includes Columbus, Mondomarine, Extra and Palumbo SY dedicated to refit.

“We strongly believe in this ISA Super Sportivo line and we are very pleased to start building this first model that we are positive will be a great success,” says Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Superyachts.