This New 150-Foot Catamaran Has Hydraulic Fold-Out Terraces for Extra Sunbathing and Lounging

ISA Yachts line of catamarans just got a little bigger—in more ways than one.

The Italian builder, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, has just unveiled a new power cat called simply the Zeffiro 150. The sizable 150-footer, which is the successor to the Zeffiro 130, marks ISA’s largest multihull to date. What’s more, the vessel is equipped with fold-down terraces to make itself even bigger still.

With a beam of 47 feet, the cat’s generous living quarters are spread across four separate decks. Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design penned the contemporary interior that offers space for up to eight seafarers. Spanning roughly 600 square feet, the owner’s suite is located forward on the upper deck and features his and her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, a lounge and office. It also opens onto a private aft deck terrace that comes complete with an outdoor cinema and spa.

Elsewhere, there are two VIP suites and a twin cabin on the lower deck, along with the crew quarters. The main deck, meanwhile, offers an open-plan main saloon and a family room with a cinema, games table and bar. Naturally, there is also plenty of deck space outdoors for alfresco entertaining. The 2,163-square-foot aft deck, for example, comes fitted with a lounge, bar and dining table for 10.

The real pièce de résistance, though, is the expanding beach club aft. It features two hydraulic platforms that open to create a bar and lounge on one side and a dive store on the other. It also sports a swim platform for direct access to the ocean. Another standout is the swimming pool that occupies pride of place across the bow.

As to be expected, the 150-footer offers plenty of storage, too, including two garages that can store a submarine, a 23-foot tender and a full arsenal of water toys. Details regarding propulsion are still to come.

The Zeffiro 150 is the second power cat ISA has designed in as many years and signals the yard’s interest in this rapidly expanding segment. In addition, ISA has two GT45 motor yachts and a Continental 80 in build for delivery in 2024.

Check out more photos below: