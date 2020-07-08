This 360-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept Is Powered by 2,000 Square Feet of Solar Panels

Named after Māori guardian of the ocean “Kiwa,” a new superyacht wants to help protect the seas. The 360-foot hybrid cruiser is jampacked with futuristic sustainable technologies. And that’s not even the best part. She also promises to make you feel like a god on board.

Penned by New Zealand native Isaac Burrough, who now helms his eponymous design studio in Amsterdam, Kiwa maximizes the energy efficiency features of today while anticipating the tech advancements of tomorrow. She sports a narrow hull, with a low volume-to-length ratio, which helps lower fuel consumption and improve efficiency. Even more impressively, she’s fitted with more than 2,000 square feet of solar panels to meet daily power needs.

Meanwhile, Kiwa’s hybrid propulsion system allows guests to switch to electric-only mode to cruise sans noise, emissions or fumes. Burrough says that he has also future-proofed the vessel. As solar and battery tech develops, the capacity of this electric-only mode is expected to extend from a few hours to eventually offer unlimited range.

Of course, she looks good, too. With a sleek silhouette and curved lines, Kiwa is still plenty refined despite her size. “The intention for Kiwa was to design a yacht that is both modern and elegant,” Burrough says. “A yacht that will look sophisticated whether cruising the Mediterranean or the Arctic.”

The superyacht can sleep up to 14 guests and 29 crew and is all about outdoor living. The expansive main deck features a swim platform that is designed to look like “a beach sloping towards the sea,” as well as ample lounge areas for relaxation. Above the swim platform, a glass-bottomed pool is cantilevered off the main deck will offer plenty of striking photo ops to burnish your ‘Gram. The lower deck offers uninterrupted sea views and in-built sun pads, while the sundeck features elevated 360-degree views and its own jacuzzi.

Elsewhere, there’s more than 1,800 square feet of storage space for toys and tenders, including a pair of guest tenders measuring 39 feet and 23 feet, respectively, as well as two 23-foot crew tenders. To top it off, there’s a large helipad forward, which can house an H145 helicopter should you need it for transfers or exploring.

