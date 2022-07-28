Ibiza Is Getting a New Yacht Marina

Always wanted to sail to Ibiza? You will soon be able to do just that: Island Global Yachting has unveiled plans to build a new yacht marina right on the island.

The marina will be located at the foot of Old Town, with access to fine dining and shopping and about 10 minutes from the airport. The locale will also make it easy to to indulge in the island’s famous nightlife.

The marina will offer docking to vessels between 65 feet and 130 feet in size, making it one of the only marinas in the area where ships of that size can berth alongside a quay wall.

“Ibiza is a marquis yachting haven that perfectly integrates with the goal of IGY Trident to seamlessly connect the world’s most enticing yachting destinations by offering certainty on a global scale through guaranteed dockage across our industry-leading marina network,” says Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, in a press statement. “The addition of this destination provides superyacht owners, charter guests, and captains unrivaled destination service and convenience.”

The company created a consortium of Ocean Capital Partners and Grupo Empresas Matutes to bring the marina plan to life after signing a temporary concession agreement to operate the new superyacht marina.

“We believe Ibiza will benefit greatly as a destination for luxury travel with the addition of this state-of-the-art superyacht marina, Jose Luis Almazán, CEO of Ocean Capital Partners, said in a press statement.

The marina will be the 24th addition to the company’s portfolio. Once the summer ends, the company plans to incorporate fiber optic internet, a modernized marina office, retail shops, and full concierge services for visitors.