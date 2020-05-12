Azimut Becomes the First Yacht Builder to Go Virtual With an E-Boat Show

Azimut Yachts has launched a Virtual Lounge and will hold a series of e-Boat Shows. The Italian builder said that its first e-Boat Show will run from May 27 to 30. It will “replicate many of the key features of a conventional boat show,” the builder said in a statement. Azimut, along with sister superyacht brand, Benetti, is the world’s largest builder of yachts over 78 feet.

The e-Boat Show will have product exhibitions and include Live Chat sessions with Azimut sales managers and other experts.

While Azimut is the first major builder to hold an online show, it follows other online events, including the virtual Palm Beach Boat Show that starts this Friday, and a series of events by Denison Yachts, Burgess Yachts and Fraser Yachts to reproduce a boat show environment.

The portal for the boat show is the Azimut Virtual Lounge, which the company says is designed to “ensure the yachting community has instant and constant access to the Azimut Yacht world.” It offers participants virtual tours, technical information and educational videos.

Other features include in-depth articles, live events, behind-the scenes videos and insights into topics ranging from designers to cutting-edge technological solutions.

The company said the two online events come from “reexamining traditional practices” and the need to adapt to a situation where traveling is not possible. “By creating these digital focal points for the global yachting community, the company not only strengthens its bond with clients and sea lovers around the world, but also takes another step forward in its drive to create a greener, safer environment for future generations,” added the company.