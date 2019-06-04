Quantcast
A New Lopsided Yacht Is Coming from Italian Yachtbuilder Sanlorenzo

The SL102Asymmetric yacht is scheduled to debut in January at the 2020 Düsseledord boat show.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

Last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, Italian builder Sanlorenzo debuted its SL102Asymmetric yacht. There was some debate regarding how the vessel remained upright and whether it was indeed a new concept. Whichever side you may fall on, the yacht was well received. This year, Sanlorenzo announced a series of new asymmetric-style yachts. The first is the SL96Asymmetric, which is scheduled to debut at January 2020’s Boot Düsseldorf boat show.

Aiming to eek out more internal space, the team of designers—from car designer Chris Bangle who came up with the original asymmetric idea to  Sanlorenzo’s in-house designers and technicians and Bernardo Zuccon of the Zuccon International Project—concocted a vessel on which only a starboard side deck exists. The port side doesn’t get a side deck. Instead, the walkway travels up and over the top of the superstructure, which gives an extra 108 square feet to the inside of the yacht. The right side has a walkaround deck that goes from the aft cockpit to the bow’s lounge area, with a fold-down terrace from the saloon along the way. The left side looks like a wide-body yacht that doesn’t have a walkaround deck.

That internal space was designed by architect Laura Sessa, with a palette of Mediterranean colors.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design

Main saloon.  Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

The main deck, which benefitted most from the asymmetrical construction, has enough space to have a dining-room with full-height windows on one side with the living room with balcony.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design

The dining area shares space with the lounge.  Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

The two-level master stateroom features a private bathroom and bed on one level and a dressing room on the lower level.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design

Master stateroom.  Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

Three more cabins are housed belowdecks: two guest staterooms and a VIP. The SL96A accommodates a total of eight guests and six crew as well as a 15-foot tender.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design

Lower-deck VIP cabin.  Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

Choose from either two MTU 12V 2000 M96L engines (with a total of 1,847 hp) or two MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines (with 2,216 hp) for a 26-knot top speed or 28 knots max.

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht Laura Sessa interior design

Sanlorenzo SL96Asymmetric yacht.  Photo: Courtesy of Sanlorenzo

