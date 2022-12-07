This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed.

Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.”

While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since.

Check out the beautiful teak foredeck but with sunpads for relaxing. Courtesy Itama Yachts

But fast-forward to the most recent Cannes boat show, and Itama pulled the wraps off a thoroughly updated version of the 62, featuring an all-new interior, redesigned cockpit, uprated technology, and a greater focus on style and luxury. The refresh is thanks to being part of the Ferretti Group, the Italian conglomerate that purchased the brand in 2004.

Built to blast along the Italian and French Rivieras, the 62RS is instantly identifiable through its mile-long foredeck—now clad in teak—and that trademark tall, wrap-around windshield that runs all the way back to the transom.

And the latest hull and deck design by Rome-based marine architect Marco Casali again focuses on sleek, uninterrupted lines. That means no ugly handrails or stanchions on the foredeck, and the addition of new, retractable deck cleats and flush-fitting hatches and skylights.

This level of upholstery and woodwork are much more common on luxury cruisers than a performance boat. Courtesy Itama Yachts

While hull colors come down to buyer choice, Casali specified dark blue for the Cannes show boat so as to visually hide the hull windows, portholes and engine air intakes. And while a power-raising cockpit sunshade is included, it’s only designed for when the boat is at anchor.

Otherwise, this latest Itama is still all about going fast in comfort and style. Performance comes courtesy of twin MAN V12 turbo diesels cranking out 1,400-horsepower each, and capable of thrusting the 62RS to a top speed of over 45 mph. At the boat’s mid-30s cruise speed, the engines are turning over at a relaxed 2,000 rpm.

For this revised 62RS, the deep-V hull design is complemented by Humphree Interceptor trim tabs on the transom, replacing the previous flaps, and an optional Seakeeper NG9 gyro stabilizer.

The 62 will hit a top end of 46 mph. Most boats this size might reach half that speed. Courtesy Itama Yachts

The technology improvements also include the layout of the helm station, with its redesigned dashboard and all-digital instrumentation featuring standard 12-inch Simrad screens with the option of 16-inch displays.

What hasn’t changed is the gorgeous wood-rimmed, retro-style steering wheel, with its mirror-polished center hub and pencil-thin spokes. The cockpit has also been redesigned to put more focus on soaking up rays, with a huge four-person sunpad at the stern. To feed and water up to 14 guests, a big U-shaped dining area with an outdoor galley are nearby.

Below decks, the new layout is from Ferretti’s Interior & Decor team, with a focus on stark white walls and ceilings, light walnut cabinets and wood decking-style floors.

Notice how the windshield runs all the way to the transom. Courtesy Itama Yachts

Accommodations-wise, there are three cabins, with a master suite in the bow, and two smaller guest cabins each with their own bathroom.

The mid-mounted galley has mostly Siemens and Bosch appliances as well as composite work surfaces and storage. Opposite is a dining area with a height-adjustable table that lowers to form a makeshift bed.

And, as you might expect for such a party boat, the sound system is state of the art. Perfect, no doubt, for cranking up that iconic Miami Vice sound track. South Beach here we come.