This New 272-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Massive 4,000-Square-Feet Beach Club With Its Own Fire Pit

Sometimes bigger really is better. That appears to be the ethos behind Dust, a new megayacht concept that is bold and big in more ways than one.

Penned by Spain-based designer Jay Aberdoni, the 272-footer sports long, flowing lines, creating a singular silhouette that’s at once sleek and soft. Aberdoni says the concept and its moniker were inspired by the stardust left behind by a comet. Indeed, in many ways, it looks otherworldly.

“She uses a mix of styles which could be found in sports cars, with a touch of inspiration coming from architecture and the gentle, elegant surfaces that you could see in porcelain pieces of art,” the designer told Robb Report via email.

Dust is characterized by low bulwarks and large glass windows that together ensure uninterrupted sea views. The wheelhouse features an inclined windscreen similar to a car’s that helps it blend seamlessly with the superstructure, while the typical superyacht mast has been removed to create a more streamlined profile. (The flat-panel satellite antennas are instead integrated into the superstructure.)

Inside, meanwhile, the living quarters are centered around a spiral staircase that has a curved LED screen for a backdrop. Based on a Zen theme, the interiors include a subtle, neutral palette and minimalist furnishings. With room for up to 16, Dust has seven staterooms on the main deck with direct access to the main saloon, along with an owner’s suite on the upper deck. The latter comes complete with walk-in wardrobes, an office, a lounge and a private terrace.

The main draw, though, is Dust’s epic beach club. Spanning just shy of 4,000 square feet, it is fitted with a massive fire pit for room for more than a dozen guests. It offers direct access to the sea, too. Not to be upstaged, the main deck sports a bonkers glass-bottomed swimming pool aft that overlooks the beach club below. Dust is also equipped with a garage that can accommodate two tenders and a couple of jet skis.

Aberdoni, who has been in the industry for around a decade, previously designed a 236-footer known as Posterity. Both yachts proudly display pirate flags at the stern, which is one of the designer’s signatures. We suspect they won’t conducting raids anytime soon, however.

Check out more photos below: