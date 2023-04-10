Jeff Bezos Has Reportedly Received the 417-Foot ‘Koru,’ the Tallest Sailing Yacht in the World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just received a toy way too big for a brown cardboard box.

After recently completing sea trials in the North Sea, the billionaire’s new sailing yacht Koru was delivered by Oceanco late last week. The 417-footer left the Dutch yard on April 6 for her maiden voyage to Gibraltar, as reported by Superyacht Times.

Previously known as Y721, Koru is monumental in more ways than one. For starters, it is the tallest sailing yacht in the world with three towering masts that measure more than 230 feet. It’s also one of the top 25 largest vessels in the world and the biggest to ever leave The Netherlands. On top of that, Koru reportedly set Bezos back a hefty $485 million.

The yacht has also been at the center of massive, worldwide controversy. Back in February 2022, Oceanco requested that a centuries-old bridge in the port city of Rotterdam be partially dismantled in order to get the behemoth out and onto the high seas. The masts, which are the same height as the Great Pyramid of Giza, simply exceeded the bridge’s 131-foot clearance and thus prevented Koru from passing under. Rotterdammers were none too pleased and threatened to pelt the yacht with rotten eggs. The request was subsequently denied, and the yacht was instead discreetly towed through Rotterdam without its mast.

The designers behind the yacht’s interior and exterior are yet to be named, but it’s clear that she’s a timeless and elegant cruiser. Koru, which is a Māori for “new beginnings,” features a sleek black hull and white superstructure. She also sports a large pool on the aft deck and a number of plush alfresco lounges.

The vessel is equipped with a trio of 230-foot masts. YouTube

The epic design isn’t able to accommodate a helicopter, however, as the soaring masts make it too unsafe to land. As a result, Bezos commissioned a second yacht to hold his toys and tenders. Christened Wingman, the custom 246-footer is Damen’s largest support vessel to date. It’s a good match for monumental Koru, then.