This Insane Corvette C8 Jet Ski Lets You Cruise the High Seas in Sports-Car Style

Torn between buying a Chevy and a Jet Ski? This bonkers twofer can help.

The aptly named JetCar combines the best parts of a Corvette C7 and a personal watercraft. The hybrid sounds almost too good to be true, but it really does exist. There was actually a 2023 model recently listed for auction on Boats and Buyers, but it failed to meet the reserve. The aquatic ‘Vette can also be picked up new from JetCar USA for about $50,000.

The Florida-based manufacturer offers a range of options when it comes to each build. First and foremost, you’ll start with a “hull,” a.k.a. the car’s body ($30,000). The exterior can be finished in a range of vibrant hues, from hot pink to bright yellow, if you want to draw even more attention. You can also add black decals for extra pizazz.

Under the hood, meanwhile, the JetCar can be equipped with a Yamaha engine good for 180 hp ($13,500) or Sea-Doo engines that can churn out either 230 hp, 270 hp, or 300 hp (from $17,750). It’s not exactly a V-8, but it’ll certainly get you cruising. The Yamaha mill, for instance, can reportedly push the vessel to 56 knots (65 mph). That’s almost on par with a powerboat. It’s worthwhile noting that you can’t drive the 15-footer on dry land. It would also be remiss not to mention that it can attract police attention. (Watch this YouTube video for proof.)

You can really trick this thing out, too. The JetCar can be fitted with one of four different Bluetooth sound systems. The premium Rockford Fosgate option ($3,000) comes with a pair of eight-inch speakers, a couple of six-inch speakers, and a four-channel amplifier. Other optional extras include colorful LED lights for the interior ($650), a GPS tracking system ($600 plus a monthly subscription), and two storage boxes with cup holders ($350).

If you want to try before you buy, there is a JetCar available for joyrides in Florida. The rental fee is $350 per hour, with a minimum of an hour of use. Otherwise, you can start building your own by placing a $500 non-refundable deposit. You can expect to get your JetCar in about three weeks.