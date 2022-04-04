This Sleek New 86-Foot Catamaran Comes With a Foredeck Jacuzzi

Long Island is known for its ritzy coastal enclaves. It’s fitting, then, that a catamaran with the same name would be as stylish as a home in the Hamptons.

Allow us to introduce the new Long Island 86 Power. Penned by JFA, the luxurious multihull spans 86 feet from tip to tail and is now the largest vessel in the French shipyard’s Long Island range. Featuring naval architecture by the Marc Lombard Design Group, the offshore catamaran sports a sleek, aluminum hull and composite deck like its smaller predecessors. It’s just as elegant, too.

“Long Island catamarans are simple, efficient, seaworthy… and refined,” Lombard said in a statement.

What sets this cat apart, though, is its generous proportions. With a beam of 37 feet, it’s said to offer more living space than many other competitors in the class.

The vessel is characterized by an expansive flybridge, which features a helm station, a sheltered bar and a large lounge with plush seating and spectacular sea views. Seafarers can also opt for a superstructure with an enclosed wheelhouse if so desired.

Another point of differentiation is the sprawling foredeck. It comes fitted with its very own jacuzzi, which is quite unusual for a yacht of this size. Elsewhere, the main deck offers a dining area and more lounge seating for alfresco entertaining, while the aft platform can store a tender. This area can also be used as a beach club when said tender is at sea.

Inside, meanwhile, Darnet Design has created light and airy living quarters replete with upscale furnishings. The yacht can sleep up to eight guests across four sizable cabins.

As for grunt, the power cat can be equipped with either a traditional or a hybrid propulsion system. It will also be fitted with solar panels that will provide power while the yacht is at anchor for fewer emissions and increased efficiency.

To date, the yard has delivered two Long Island 85 sailing yachts and one Long Island 78 power cat. Here’s hoping we see this particular power cat prowling the high seas soon, too.