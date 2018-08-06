Johnson Yachts Releases New 93-Foot Superyacht

Ahead of its 30th anniversary this year, Taiwan-based superyacht builder Johnson Yachts has released its latest 93-foot model, with design by Bill Dixon of Dixon Yacht Design. According to Johnson’s general manager Peter Chang, “With this particular build, we tried more of a contemporary approach as opposed to prior traditional design.”

Although the majority of the yacht can be customizable to a client’s wishes, the 93 does feature the iconic dual vertical windows associated with the brand. Further curved glass designs are featured throughout the 270-degree wraparound windows in the master suite situated aft, allowing an abundance of natural light into the room. Making use of the wide-beam master, there is space for an office, lounge area, and sunken bathroom. Above the master is a raised pilothouse with additional wraparound glass for unobstructed views from the bridge. Bill Dixon comments, “We designed the structure of the Johnson 93 to accommodate customization and provided Johnson Yachts with the engineering and several layouts.”

Moving inside, there is an additional VIP stateroom, which also spans across the beam, offering an equally large second bedroom. Natural light spills into the room with portlights built into the hullsides. Ample storage space is available, as well as a private dinette and an office area. The large en suite offers his-and-her heads with separate entryways and polished marble-topped vanities. In addition, there are two twin cabins on the lower level with en suites and plenty of storage. A bright saloon features a large seating area for easy entertaining, and a formal dining area for eight.

There are more than 30 builds in this series right now, thanks to standardized production of key elements such as the engine rooms and electrical outfittings. Andy Huang, president of Johnson Yachts, shares, “We built this yacht specifically for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, in hopes to show superior craftsmanship, innovative design, and overall quality. We also hope to provide clients the opportunity to physically experience the yacht.”

Johnson offers semi-custom yacht designs from 70 to 125 feet with the 93 priced at $4,300,000 duty paid, imported to the U.S. The yacht will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, scheduled for October 31 through November 4, 2018.