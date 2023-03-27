This New 155-Foot Explorer Yacht’s Interior Can Be Customized by You and Your Favorite Designer

You say you want a revolution? Well, you know, Jongert can help.

The Dutch shipyard is currently building a new explorer that you can tailor to your liking. The 155-footer, known as Project Revolution, features exterior design and naval architecture by Vripack. The interior, however, will be brought to life by a designer of your choosing in collaboration with Jongert.

Revolution is first and foremost a transoceanic cruiser. The yacht features a sturdy steel hull to pierce through waves and a sleek aluminum superstructure to reduce her fighting weight. As the yard has been in the game for more than 70 years, the design is sure to showcase top-notch engineering and quality craftsmanship.

The aft deck. Jongert/Fraser Yachts

The go-anywhere vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that enables a cruising speed of 11 knots, a top speed of 13.5 knots, and a range of 4,500 nautical miles. The yard says this hybrid setup guarantees low fuel consumption, as the battery pack can be used for both slow cruising and overnight anchorage. She can cover about 340 nautical miles on electricity alone.

The bow storage space. Jongert/Fraser Yachts

With a beam of 31 feet, Revolution offers a relatively generous interior volume of 499 GT. The contemporary yet cozy living quarters will be able to accommodate up to 10 guests across five large staterooms and 11 crew in well-equipped cabins. As mentioned, the interior can be customized by the new owner. Of course, there is a vast amount of outdoor deck space, which makes alfresco entertaining a literal breeze. There’s also a spot for two tenders in the bow.

The stern. Jongert/Fraser Yachts

The project has other perks, too. As Revolution is already under construction, you can bypass the lengthy wait times typically associated with a new build. In fact, the yacht will reportedly be ready within 24 months of signing the contract.

Revolution will be the second-largest yacht built by Jongert and is expected to hit the seas in 2025. She is currently on the market with Fraser Yachts with an asking price of $34.5 million (€32 million). Contact Alex Krykanyuk for more information.