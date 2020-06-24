This 351-Foot Hybrid Gigayacht Can Travel 5,500 Nautical Miles on a Single Tank of Fuel

By any measure, Lana is massive. The third member of Benetti’s 100-meter club runs to 351 feet with a 50-foot beam, and her steel hull and aluminum superstructure weigh in at 3,900 gross tons. But perhaps no spec sets her farther apart from a typical superyacht than her ceiling heights, some of which rise to nearly nine feet. That interior volume provides a sense of space and airiness that underscores her rare grandeur.

For sure, there are other numbers that quantify the latest superyacht from the venerable Italian builder. Lana’s diesel-electric hybrid power plant features two 2.8-kW Rolls Royce motors that provide a top speed of 18.5 knots, a cruising speed up to 16 knots and range of 5,500 nautical miles at 12 knots. That means she can go off the grid for remote-destination exploration with much lesser impact on the environment, and get home on one tank of fuel.

A master suite and seven VIP staterooms provide passage for up to 12 guests, while there are additional accommodations for up to 34 crew. That staff might include fitness trainers for the fully equipped gym and technicians for a spa with individual treatment rooms and a hammam. A beach club aft includes a full array of the usual toys and there’s a full-size, heated pool on the sun deck. Inside, a screening room comes stocked with a wide array of movies.

What is less easily quantified is Lana’s exterior design, with a plum stem, flowing parallel lines, a gradual rise in loft that gives her a lightweight look, while emphasizing her length.

The build of the third 100-meter-plus gigayacht by Benetti was overseen by Monaco-based Imperial Yachts. The good news for the rest of us is that she was immediately entered into charter service at $1.9 million per week.

“Lana is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive,” says Julia Stewart, Imperial’s director. “She’ll mix a perfect experience at sea with unforgettable charter moments.”

Check out the Lana‘s other images.