The First All-Carbon Superyacht Ever Built Could Be Yours for a Cool $30 Million

One of the most striking superyachts sailing the Seven Seas has just gone up for sale. Khalilah and her luxe gold exterior have been turning heads since 2015 and now the showstopper could now be yours for a cool $31 million.

But it’s more than shine and dynamic lines that render this vessel worthy of eight figures; Khalilah is a straight-up history maker. The 160-foot cruiser was the first all-carbon superyacht ever built.

The handiwork of Palmer Johnson, the yacht’s carbon composite construction and revolutionary wave-penetrating hull means she can cruise at high speeds—26 knots being the top—with optimal fuel consumption. Moreover, there’s no need for zero speed stabilizers thanks to her 35-foot beam.

Onboard, Khalilah can accommodate up to 11 gilded guests within five well-appointed staterooms. The suitably opulent master suites are situated on the main deck and feature full-length windows that afford panoramic vistas. Elsewhere on this level is a generously sized living space and salon featuring a contemporary LED light installation, an ultra-modern galley, an alfresco dining area—complete with a bespoke cactus wood dining table—and vast aft deck.

Set on the upper deck is the hip skylounge. Perfect for after-hours socializing, the space is equipped with a high-tech entertainment system, overhead lights and comfortable lounges where you can while away the evening. Just ahead of the skylounge, you’ll find a sheltered terrace with a sunken spa pool to accommodate a late-night dip.

To top it all off, Khalilah comes packed with a matching 20-foot tender—dripping in gold, of course—as well as an array of water toys, including a jet pack, hoverboard, wakeboard, jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards and inflatables.

Exclusively for sale with SuperYachtsMonaco, the superyacht has an asking price of roughly $31 million (€28.5 million). If the festive season has you watching your shekels, you can also charter the superyacht through SuperYachtsMonaco and G-Yachts.

Check out more photos of Khalilah below: