These New 110-Foot Trawlers Add Superyacht-Level Luxury to the Classic Fishing Boat

Recreational trawlers may have evolved from commercial fishing boats, but, as KRC Yachting’s latest line shows, the long-distance liveaboard yachts are by no means short on luxury.

The Turkish yard’s new KRCM 110 series, which was penned in partnership with boatbuilder Marti Yat, comprises a trio of decidedly stylish trawlers known as T-Rex, Exuma Explorer and Rhino III. Spanning 110 feet, each model sports an oceangoing steel displacement hull borrowed from the aforementioned fishing boats and a lightweight aluminum superstructure.

What sets each model apart, though, is their respective front ends: The T-Rex has a plumb bow, the Exuma a flared bow and the Rhino III an inverted bow. All three will be equipped with twin MAN engines capable of 800 hp each. Each yacht is expected to have a range of 4,000 nautical miles and the ability to reach speeds of up to 14 knots. KRC says you can expect economic fuel consumption, too.

With a volume of just under 300 GT, each trawler offers a generous customizable interior that can be fitted with up to eight cabins. The proposed layout offers a main deck owner’s suite and an upper deck VIP.

Outside, the sundeck is fitted with a lounge, a bar and an optional Jacuzzi, while the main deck is equipped with an alfresco dining table. There is also a generous foredeck lounge that can be accessed by both port and starboard. To top it off, each yacht sports a total of five hydraulic balconies that provide a seamless connection to the water, along with a sizable swim platform aft for the requisite dips.

The tender storage, meanwhile, can be found aft on the upper deck. Each yacht also comes with an Opacmare crane to deploy and retrieve your dayboats and water toys.

WATCH

The best part? KRC says that the construction period for each model will span just 24 months. That means you could have your very own T-Rex by the fall of 2024.

Click here to see all the photos of the KRCM 110 Series in photos.