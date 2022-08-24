This 561-Foot Texas-Inspired Gigayacht Concept Has a Mechanical Bull in Its Onboard Bar

Kurt Strand’s latest gigayacht concept is a tip of the 10-gallon hat to the Lone Star State.

The Florida-based designer, who has previously penned disruptive vessels inspired by Miami, Florida and Norway, has just unveiled a new 561-footer that pays homage to Texas. Fittingly christened Lonestar, the behemoth is “large and in charge” much like the southern state. Remember everything’s bigger and all that? In fact, Lonestar would rank as the second-largest superyacht in the world if built.

According to Strand, the concept is also an homage to a “very elegant lady” he met in Texas. In fact, the designer describes Lonestar as “soft curved and long-legged.” That translates to an elongated reverse bow, an extended stern and long, flowing lines in yacht speak. The vessel also sports a sturdy steel hull finished in powder blue and a lightweight aluminum superstructure colored in a bright white.

Onboard, meanwhile, Lonestar offers a generous interior with tasteful Western-chic decor. Think rich woods, supple leather and custom artworks by local Texans and Native American Indians. The iconic Texas star is also incorporated into many of the custom details. The large living quarters comprise 16 suites that can collectively sleep 32 guests, as well as cabins for 50 crew. The star is, of course, the 5,400-square-foot owner’s suite. Located at the bow, it comes with a “secret love crib” with panoramic views.

To top it off, Lonestar comes with a laundry list of amenities to please cowboys and cowgirls. Most notably, there is a sprawling bar that can accommodate bands and mechanical bulls. There are also more conventional facilities, like a gym, a spa, a wine cellar and a helipad with a connecting hangar.

Lonestar offers toys aplenty, too, including six custom tenders ranging from 23 to 39 feet. Two of the limousine tenders even echo the mothership’s distinctive style. Shall we call them Houston and Austin?

As for grunt, Lonestar is imagined with hybrid propulsion and gas turbines that produce electricity for four pod drives. This setup gives the vessel a maximum speed of 24 knots, a cruising speed of 16 knots and an estimated range of 7,500 nautical miles. That’ll get you from Texas to the North Pole and back no worries.

