Forget a Crow’s Nest. This 60-Foot Yacht Has a Rooftop Hot Tub With 360-Degree Views.

Lazzarini Design is no stranger to an outrageous yacht concept. Last year, the Italian manufacturer unveiled a bonkers flying superyacht design and followed it up with a visually stunning 226-foot concept with a massive hole in its center. Its newest creation brings that distinct sense of fun down to an approachable scale.

Dubbed the Royal Alpha One, the family-friendly design is 60 feet long and includes a rooftop deck with a glass-bottomed hot tub. Its striking green, black and silver exterior is made of glass and carbon fiber, while its interior is handsomely furnished with an array of leather upholstery and light-washed woods. You’ll find three ensuite staterooms, as well as a luxe dining room onboard.

And don’t let its size fool you: this concept falls directly in line with Lazzarini’s larger high-powered yachts. The Royal Alpha One was designed with Volvo’s IPS 950 propulsion system in mind, according to HiConsumption. In that configuration, the vessel could reach a top speed of 40 knots. There’s also the option to upgrade to a hydrogen propulsion system that ensures zero carbon emissions.

Fans of the Rome-based design house will know it’s led by Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The 40-year-old Italian designer spent years in the automotive field before launching the company and believes in “a different design approach,” according to the team’s website. To create these one-of-a-kind yacht concepts, the studio—which also creates cars—works with customers on everything from animation to texturing, as well as programming and engineering via the use of the latest 3-D tech.

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to purchase the eye-catching Royal One Alpha today, but keep your eyes on the Lazzarini website for more details. Check out more images of the yacht below.