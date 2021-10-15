This Bonkers New 79-Foot ‘Hyperboat’ Concept Has a See-Through Carbon-Fiber Hull

The routinely disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio has just birthed yet another mind-bending concept.

Say hello to Embryon, a new tender packing advanced tech and formidable performance specs, according to the Italian outfit. Billed as a “hyperboat,” the 79-footer could be powered exclusively by hydrogen for clean and efficient cruising at speeds in excess of 60 knots.

However, Embryon’s most notable feature is her transparent hull. Crafted from dry carbon fiber, it has a mirrored finish on the exterior for privacy and added pizzaz yet is completely clear from the interior. That means seafarers score unrivaled sea views. Furthermore, Lazzarini claims this near-weightless material renders Embryon some 30 percent lighter than traditional tenders of a similar length.

As an alternative to a hydrogen propulsion system, the vessel could also be fitted with an all-electric setup. As standard, though, she sports a hybrid (diesel and hydrogen) system comprising two MAN V-12 2,000 hp engines and one electric 1,260 hp engine. This gives the hyperboat a breakneck top speed of 65 knots, according to Lazzarini.

Onboard, the studio has made the most of the relatively modest gross tonnage. Embryon can sleep eight seafarers across four ensuite cabins, including a large master suite, one VIP and two doubles. The exterior, meanwhile, features the helm, a spacious sun deck with a pair of L-shaped lounges that can seat up to 10, a sunbed and a swim platform.

Embryon joins Lazzarini’s growing family of weird and wonderful designs, which run the gamut from a megayacht shaped like a shark to a hyperyacht that looks like a bullet. Most recently, the studio unveiled a 226-footer with a giant hole smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure.

As its moniker suggests, Embryon is in the earliest stage of development, but Lazzarini is certainly confident it will grow into something greater: The tender is priced at €6 million (roughly $6.96 million at the current exchange rate).

Check out more photos below: