This Bonkers 243-Foot Superyacht Concept Will Have Giant ‘Wings’ so It Can ‘Fly’ Across the Seas

Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before.

The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds.

Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive sailing. In fact, Plectrum takes design cues from the radical new class of foiling monohulls competing in the America’s Cup. The AC75s are considered the fastest, most extreme vessels since the race started in 1851.

At the stern lies a swim platform and a garage. Lazzarini Design Studio

Instead of being pushed by the wind like the sailboats, however, the new superyacht will be propelled by three motors capable of 5,000 hp each. Lazzarini claims Pectrum could reach 75 knots at full tilt, with the foils lifting her up and out of the water for a smooth ride and minimal drag. The studio also says she can run on hydrogen, though the technology isn’t there just yet.

“We like to remember that in 1964, shipbuilding was already capable of similar vessel construction,” the studio said in a statement. Indeed, America’s first hydrofoil ship, USS Plainview, was laid down in 1964 and launched in ‘65. “This different superyacht configuration will allow much faster travel than conventional ships of a similar size.”

Crafted from a mix of lightweight carbon and composite, the sleek vessel is finished in a striking orange hue. Inside, the living quarters are split across four decks and include six guest cabins, plus one owner’s suite. Outside, the bow is fitted with a helipad, while the aft deck sports a large beach club with a pool. Amidships, there is a garage for two tenders. There’s also a garage at the stern for a car and water toys.

Although Plectrum is still a concept at this stage, Lazzarini Design says the yacht can be built on request for roughly $87 million (€80 million).

