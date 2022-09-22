Meet Le Mans, a 295-Foot Superyacht Concept Inspired by the Classic Racecars of the 1970s

The 24 hours of Le Mans has long been a source of inspiration for automotive designers, and, evidently, the legendary endurance race can be a muse for naval engineers, too.

Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 Concepts has just unveiled a new superyacht concept that takes cues from the classic four-wheelers on the Mulsanne straight throughout the ‘70s. The 295-footer, christened simply Le Mans, sports a sleek exterior and smooth, clean lines directly inspired by the aerodynamic sports cars of the era.

The vessel is finished in a three-color paint scheme—a racing livery, if you will—with a bright white covering the majority of the superstructure, a gloss gray running across the lower portion of the outer decks to highlight the flowing profile and a gloss black on the racing stripe that sweeps over the top and center.

The interior sports the same gloss black as the exterior. M51 Concepts

The theme is carried over to the elegant interior, which pairs gloss black accents with copper and stainless steel. There is a good dose of natural wood, too, just to ensure there is still a little warmth. The generous layout offers enough space for up to 12 guests across a primary suite, two VIPs and four twin cabins. In addition, there are two cabins for crew.

All of the decks can be quickly and easily navigated by the internal elevator, though there are also stairs if you prefer to break a sweat. Starting at the top, the sundeck is equipped with a large Jacuzzi outside and a dancefloor inside. The upper deck sports a 12-person outdoor table for al fresco dining, while the main deck is fitted with a counter-flow swimming pool.

Le Mans comes with a full arsenal of water toys.

At the bow, there is a recessed seating area for lounging by the sea. To the aft, meanwhile, the expandable beach club aft offers direct access to the ocean, as well as an expansive, indoor-outdoor entertainment area. Other highlights include a touch-and-go helipad, a high-tech gym and a private cinema.

Le Mans, of course, offers a range of toys to cater to gearheads, from Jet Skis and day boats to scuba gear and extreme sports equipment. It even comes with a custom tender that wears Glasson’s favorite Martini racing livery. What more do you need?

Click here to see all the photos of M51’s Le Mans superyacht concept.