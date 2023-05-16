A New Netherlands Shipyard Just Debuted a Trio of Stylish Expedition Vessels

Leapher Yachts has made quite the entrance to the industry.

The nascent shipyard, which recently opened in Tolkamer in the Netherlands, just unveiled not one but three new expedition vessels. The Dutch yard laid the keel of its first custom cruiser on Monday, too, signaling it’s ready to dive into construction.

Codenamed Lazarus, the 198-footer features interior and exterior design by Cor D. Rover, naval architecture by O7 Designers, and a hull optimization by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. A true go-anywhere explorer, the ice-class vessel sports a robust ice-class hull that will allow it to traverse the challenging arctic waters in high-latitude regions with ease. It also promises 40 days of autonomy at sea, as reported by Boat International.

A chic lounge aboard Lazarus. Leapher Yachts

Seafarers won’t be slumming it onboard, either. Lazarus offers a generous interior volume of 1,710 GT and has been outfitted with a range of toys and amenities. It can hold two tenders of roughly 30 feet and a chopper for day trips. Other highlights include a wellness area with a sauna and gym, a diving room, a mud room, and a sprawling beach club of nearly 2,200 square feet. The vessel is also equipped with spacious cabins that can accommodate up to 14 guests and 17 crew.

The best part is Leapher has two more models waiting in the wings: a 157-foot explorer measuring 500 GT and a larger, 197-foot explorer totaling 1,000 GT. The inaugural designs will eventually make one handsome fleet.

The yacht’s fold-out terraces. Leapher Yachts

Yiannis Andriotis, who helped launched Leapher, says that the new yard is “run by a team of Dutch yacht builders and engineers with vast experience in the industry.” Indeed, Leapher’s production manager, Lucas Van Elsen, previously worked at industry titans Oceanco, Feadship, and Heesen. Chief technical officer Wilma Van Rein also comes from Feadship.

A spacious guest cabin. Leapher Yachts

The yard itself occupies a site formerly owned by cruise ship producer De Hoop that shuttered at the height of the pandemic. “We now operate our business in this location, respecting its tradition and continuing the heritage of shipbuilding but this time for the superyacht industry,” Andriotis said.

Lazarus was sold by Oxyzen Yachting and is expected to hit the seas in October 2025.