This New 40-Foot Power Cat Was Built to Tackle Rough Waters

Capetown, South Africa, is surrounded by some of the world’s most notorious waters. If a boat builder calls this area home—as Leopard Catamarans does—you can rest assured that its hulls are designed to be seaworthy.

The latest from Leopard’s Powercat division is a 40-footer that made its debut at the Miami boat show. The boat’s twin hulls were designed with fine entries engineered to slice through choppy seas. At the after end, the hulls flare out to make more space for cabins on the accommodations level.

The glass-filled salon provides excellent visibility. Courtesy Leopard Catamarans

Trim tabs typically don’t work well on catamarans, so Leopard used a computational fluid dynamics algorithm in a virtual test tank to ensure that this model would run level in big seas, with the twin goals of maximizing guest comfort and solidifying lines of sight. Leopard says the process also increases fuel efficiency. The model comes with multiple Yanmar diesels, including twin 250-horsepower, 320-horsepower, and 370-horsepower versions. With the twin 320 powerplants, top speed is 23 knots while cruise is about 16.

The 40’s main deck is flush, leading from the fairly sizable cockpit into a salon that is filled with windows, providing exceptional views from this glass sanctuary. The windshield flips open for ventilation, and the forward door creates a passage to the boat’s broad foredeck.

The 40 makes excellent use of its rectangular footprint, especially on the sundeck. Courtesy Leopard Catamarans

The lower deck has three staterooms, each with its own head and shower, with the main suite being on the starboard side, running the full length of the pontoon.

The foredeck makes excellent use of the boat’s generous beam. There’s a sun lounge, of course, for enjoying the area. Perhaps more interesting is the stowage beneath the cushions, where a deep, wide locker is designed to hold toys, extra clothing, dive tanks, or whatever other equipment needs to be stowed. Two other lockers forward of this one let you really load the boat for long-distance cruising. Sturdy, thigh-high guardrails encircling the bow providing an element of safety for with family cruises.

This Leopard’s piéce de résistance is the flybridge, which takes full advantage of the boat’s sizable 28-foot, 8-inch beam. The deck has chaise lounges forward, a U-shaped dining settee with a teak table, and a barbecue aft. There are even rocket launchers built into the aft handrails, so you can reel in a fresh catch and put it on the barbecue for dinner. The extra protein might come in handy while seeking the adventures for which this power cat was built.