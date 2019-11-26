This Long-Range Catamaran Concept Wants to Help You Explore the World in Comfort

Hot on the heels of Silent Yachts’ triple-deck catamaran reveal, Licia Yachts has delivered an exciting new multihull concept of its own. The Turkish yard just released a series of drool-worthy renders of a 78-foot cat designed specifically for cruising across the globe.

The Licia C24 Explorer comes from the drawing board of French firm Darnet Design, with naval architecture carried out by Notilus Design. Despite only measuring 78.5 feet (23.9 meters), the power catamaran cleverly capitalizes on the 574 square feet of interior living space offered. A “barrier-free” layout and a series of curved sliding doors create openness onboard as well as a natural flow between spaces, while the ribbon of panoramic aims to give guests a sense of total immersion in the sea. The choice of luxury materials—think leather tiled wales and light wood trim—along with the modern furniture and contemporary light fittings ensure superlative comfort.

The floor plan can be customized to suit your specific needs—one option sees eight guests in four cabins; the other accommodates 10 people in five cabins, while the four-person crew is housed within two cabins. And the owner’s suite—which is situated on the main deck—affords 180-degree ocean views as well as private access to the foredeck.

Crafted from epoxy composite, the vessel boasts an enclosed flybridge with a state-of-the-art, fully integrated wheelhouse console. Packed with a pair of Cummins QSM11 engines—which promise a tankage of some 2,641 gallons—the cruiser is capable of covering a lofty 3,200 nautical miles (or New York to London) at a speed of 10.5 knots. When you’re ready to punch it full throttle, the 1410 hp motor will get you to a top speed of 20 knots.

The catamaran’s incredibly long range coupled with its plush interiors promise to make it an explorer yacht affording uncommonly homey comfort. We can’t wait to see it hit the water.

Check out more images of the Licia C24 Explorer catamaran below: