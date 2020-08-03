The 25 Greatest Superyachts of the Last 100 Years

A Century of Sea Change

Like the rest of the world, yachts have seen remarkable transformations in design and technology in the last 100 years. As our list shows, the shapes and sizes range widely depending on the decade of their launch. The streamliner-look of the 1920s gave way to the stacked wedding-cake design of the last half of the 20th century, while the last 20 years have seen more futuristic shapes. What all these yachts share, however, is their owners’ passion to create yachts that are unique, often breathtaking and, most importantly, majestic. Here are our 25 favorites in chronological order.