This Epic 410-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Concept Uses Wing-Like Sails to Harness the Wind

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven is channeling the spirit of the world’s largest seabird within its new hybrid catamaran concept.

The epic 410-footer, christened Albatross, has been designed to harness the wind, sun and sea in order to reduce its CO2 footprint and energy consumption by 40 percent, according to the German yard. Like its namesake, the multihull can soar across the ocean with very little (if any) environmental impact.

Penned in partnership with Stay Sea Design, the cat is equipped with three wingsails totaling roughly 10,000 square feet that can produce 1,200 kW of power. Under sail alone, the vessel can hit around seven knots. Albatross is also fitted with more than 12,000 square feet of solar panels that generate 120 kWh and five vertical wind turbines on the upper deck that can produce a further 50 kWh in the right conditions. All the clean, green energy is stored in the onboard lithium-ion battery.

The wind turbines on the upper deck. Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven

Albatross has two different operation modes to ensure it’s as fuel efficient as possible. When in anchor mode, energy is generated by six methanol fuel cells of 200 kW each. If renewable methanol is unavailable, power can be produced via one of the two installed 1,000 kW shaft generators. In sailing mode, meanwhile, propulsion is generated by four 1,800 kW engines running on conventional gas. The amount of fuel used will be reduced, however, due to the vessel’s sail power. In terms of grunt, she promises an eco speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 15 knots.

The green ethos extends to the sizable 10,000 GT interior, too. All materials used throughout Albatross will be sustainably sourced. The generous living quarters, which can accommodate up to 14 seafarers and 46 crew, offer several saloons and dining areas, a large gym and a spa. Outside, the beach club sports a sprawling infinity pool that connects two separate swim platforms.

The infinity pool and twin swim platforms. Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven

“The aim was to integrate nature into the exterior and interior design using a lot of glass, clear and delicate lines and open spaces,” Sea Design’s Karolina Maria Lass told Robb Report via email.

Another highlight is the two separate tender garages located in each respective hulls. Together, they can hold four tenders and four Jet Skis. Each garage is also fitted with a crane and two rapid charging units. Between both hulls is a 600-square-foot flap, or “wave breaker” as Lloyd Werft calls it, which can be hydraulically extended down into the sea to create a moon pool for launching vessels. Oh, and Albatross also has a helideck.

Of course, the vessel can be fully customized to the owner’s tastes. As Lloyd Werft’s head of projects and sales Friedrich Norden puts it, “Anything is possible with the right amount of thought and investigation.”

