Can’t Decide Between Sailing or Cruising? With This Twin Yacht Design, You Don’t Have to Choose

For gung-ho seafarers, the hardest decision can be whether to sail or cruise: On the one hand, sailing yachts offer a chance to apply your maritime skills and negotiate the elements to propel your trip; on the other, superyachts allow you to coast along carefree in luxury. Each has its rewards. Thankfully, the thrilling new concept, LOTUS, wants to help you do both.

Unveiled at last month’s Monaco Yacht Show, LOTUS is one superyacht project with two integrated parts: a 289-foot DynaRig sailing yacht and an accompanying 230-foot explorer. It’s difficult to unpack it without waxing hyperbolic—the release proclaims it’s “a whole new way of thinking”— but a twofer in the yachting world is nothing if not singular.

The next-generation project was originated by the British design studio ThirtyC in collaboration with Dykstra Naval Architects and Royal Huisman. In a statement, the creators claimed that LOTUS is about “recognizing that different groups of family or guests might want to pursue different itineraries at the same time. Exploration, diving, the ability to explore rias and fjords, even a simple run ashore.”

The sporty DynaRig sailing yacht boasts two revolutionary carbon masts and a sailing system designed by Dykstra Naval Architects. With a 2,200 square meter sail area, she can cut through the water at a top speed of 20 knots and has plenty of agility. The vessel can accommodate a total of 16 guests in eight cabins (plus one owners’ suite) and has space for 14 crew.

Fortunately, she doesn’t overshadow her shadow vessel. The DynaRig’s trusty 230-foot companion basically acts as the operations and accommodation hub for the duo. The vessel has a generous 1,312 square foot of space to house tenders, toys, helicopters, cars and even a submarine upon request. Moreover, with room for 18 crew (plus eight guests in 4 cabins), anyone from your pilot or doctor to tutor or team member has a space on board.

More details on the dynamic duo are still to come but, for the time being, you can check out more images below: