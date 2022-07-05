The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water.

Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT.

Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system that was developed in-house. In addition, the behemoth vessel is fitted with a high-tech exhaust system that reduces noise, vibrations and emissions, according to the yard. She also sports an innovative wastewater treatment plant that allows treated wastewater to be safely disposed of in “drinking water quality.”

The team from Terence Disdale Design worked with Lürssen to create the yacht’s sleek, contemporary exterior and traditional interior. You can, of course, expect a laundry list of amenities, including not one but two helipads and a huge swim platform aft that connects to a beach club. Lürssen did not share any details regarding Blue‘s exact layout, but there will no doubt be cabins and lounges aplenty.

“We are very proud of Blue as yet another statement of Lürssen’s ability and desire to build yachts that meet all of our exacting owners’ requirements, guided by our core focus of expert engineering, beautiful design and being a proud market leader in developing sustainable technologies,” managing partner Peter Lürssen said in a statement.

WATCH

Of course, Lürssen has proven itself adept at delivering sizable superyachts. In fact, the German yard is responsible for 13 out of the 25 top builds in the industry. That includes the world’s longest superyacht, Azzam, which measures just shy of 593 feet and offers a volume of 13,136 GT.

Blue is now en route to the Mediterranean where she will enjoy her very first season with her new owners.