This Bonkers New 378-Foot Gigayacht Has a Split-Level Owner’s Suite—and 4 Pools

The 378-foot Ahpo, one of the largest superyachts delivered last year, was recently sold to an undisclosed owner following a relatively short, three-month period on the market. Its asking price was $360 million, making it possibly the most expensive brokerage yacht sale ever. The new owner will be renaming it Lady Jorgia.

Ahpo started life as Project Enzo at the German builder Lürssen. It took five years to complete for a Jamaican owner who had previously owned another Lürssen, Quattroelle, but wanted to upgrade to an exponentially larger yacht. The owner worked with Moran Yacht & Ship on both projects. Moran also completed the sale this time.

The elaborate beach club was one of its selling points. Courtesy Lürssen Yachts

Italian firm Nuvolari-Lenard did both the interior and exterior design on Ahpo. The yacht itself has an unconventional design, featuring a huge beach club that included a mosaic spa, bamboo-walled treatment rooms, hammam, sauna and drop-down sea terrace.

Beyond that noteworthy area, it also has four pools, a massive gym, multiple lounges. The split-level owner’s suite is part of an owner’s deck that includes four staterooms for the family. There are also staterooms and lounges for the guests, including one that is an IMAX Dolby cinema. The main salon has lounges and a grand piano.

The main dining area. Courtesy Lürssen Yachts

Asian details permeated the interior design. Soft pastel pinks and sage greens were designed in some staterooms while bursts of gold and white marble dominate others. Silk wallpaper, hand embroidery and elaborate inlays depicting flying flamingos, gingko leaves and red maple trees with bluebirds also established a nature-heavy tone.

“Madame wanted the yacht to feel feminine, romantic and linked to nature,” Nuvolari-Lenard’s Valentina Zannier told Robb Report. “It had to reflect their healthy lifestyle with a relaxing Zen quality.”

The main salon. Courtesy Moran/Guillaume Plisson

The boat was offered last summer for charter, and Moran says it will continue to be available for charter. It is PYC-compliant, so has eight staterooms for 16 guests as well as quarters for 24 crew and staff. It also has a fully commercial helipad.

The weekly charter rate is $2.75 million.