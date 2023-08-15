Lürssen Just Launched a New 400-Foot Gigayacht

German gigayacht builder Lürssen recently launched the 400-foot Project Jag from its Rendberg facility. The first images show the as-yet-unnamed navy-blue hull with a white superstructure, featuring a long, pointed bow. The project is the owner’s third Lürssen, replacing his 315-footer.

Jag was sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in 2019, which has also been overseeing the build on behalf of the owner. The exterior is by Venice-based Nuvolari Lenard and the interior design comes from U.K.-based Reymond Langton. Lürssen described it as a “beautiful, bespoke homage to the owner’s lifestyle,” but didn’t provide any more details.

The 400-ft. Project Jag is the owner’s third Lürssen. His most recent was a 315-footer. Courtesy Moran Yacht & Ship

The steel-hulled yacht has a beam of 58’5” with a draft of 15’9”. It will have 11 cabins for 20 guests and crew quarters for 40. The images show five decks, with a large electronics arch that defines the profile. The yacht has a helipad on the foredeck and large sweeping swim platform at the transom.

“This milestone is always a special moment in the construction process,” said Moran Yacht & Ship in announcing the launch. “We are incredibly proud of Project JAG, and her successful delivery early next year will be a testament to our new construction team’s experience, capability, and ingenuity.”

Emerging from the drydock in Rendberg. Courtesy Moran Yacht & Ship

Moran Yacht & Ship and Lürssen have partnered on multiple projects over the years. Its most recent was the 378-foot Ahpo, which was launched last year. That vessel featured a beach club with a mosaicked spa, drop-down sea terrace, hammam, sauna and four pools. It also had a one of the most impressive gyms on a recent launch. The boat was chartered last summer by its Jamaican owner, but was later sold to a new owner, with Moran as the broker.

WATCH

Project Jag is one of seven projects that Moran Yacht & Ship is overseeing, including four above 100 meters (328 feet). It is scheduled to be delivered to its owner sometime next year.