This 295-Foot Gigayacht Has a Pool That Turns Into a Dance Floor When You’re Ready to Party

Lürssen said the 295-foot Norn has been delivered to its owners after leaving its facilities in Germany last month. The superyacht builder didn’t reveal too many details about either the owners or the yacht, simply noting that the couple had previously owned a 70-meter (230-foot) Lürssen for more than 20 years.

The couple called on Espen Oeino, who had designed their previous Lürssen, to create a yacht that is distinguished by flat surfaces, straight lines and a quasi-military appearance. “The crispness of the exterior styling suggests a geometrical precision that permeates every facet of the yacht,” said the builder in a statement. Oeino has designed multiple yachts for Lürssen, but the only one that looks like an older relative of Norn is the 70-meter Skat. It was delivered in 2002 and shares a similar angular look. Skat’s owners, according to Lürssen, used it as a second home, with particular attention paid to reducing noise and vibration at cruising speeds.

The 295-foot Norn has an almost battleship-like exterior, though amenities like a pool that converts to a dance floor are pure superyacht. Courtesy Carl Groll

Known in the shipyard as Project 1601, Norn’s interior by Dölker + Voges carries on the exterior motifs seen in the exterior, according to a press release. The Hamburg-based firm has also helped design other superyachts like Octopus, Pelorus, Eclipse, Aquijo, and the world’s largest superyacht, Azzam.

Norn’s special features include zero-speed stabilizers for comfort at anchor, as well as an outside cinema. The pool has a lifting floor with special lighting that transforms it into a dance floor. As with most gigayachts now coming on the market, Norn has dynamic positioning that allows it into areas that are prohibited to most conventional yachts. The boat can hold its position electronically (no anchor or chains dragging along the sea bottom) so it can cruise in sensitive environmental areas or marine sanctuaries.

Norn’s project manager was Cornelsen and Partner, which also oversaw the build of Project Celerius, a 388-footer by Abeking & Rasmussen that hit the water for the first time in December 2022.