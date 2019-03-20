A Helipad, Massive Pool and 10 Suites Make This the Ultimate Party Megayacht

The eagerly awaited launch of project Fiji by German shipyard Lürssen came to be on March 19. During the ceremony the owners christened their new 311-foot 7-inch yacht Madsummer.

Madsummer‘s exterior lines by London-based yacht and aircraft design studio Harrison Eidsgaard are graceful, belying the large volume created inside the vessel. Huge, outside decks connect via external stairways with internal entry by way of centerline doors.

Guests will love the 39-foot pool and hot tub aft, which are elevated three steps from waterline, protected from the elements by glass bulwarks that are integrated into the yacht’s profile.

Rome-based interior designer Laura Sessa had all that volume—and a 46-foot beam—to work with. She and her studio gave Madsummer a contemporary vibe, using colors from the sea and attempting to create harmony and elegance on board. She aimed for comfort and practicality on each deck, and is happy with the outcome. “The result will be absolutely stunning,” she says. The yacht houses 10 suites for 20 guests.

Besides the pool area, special attributes that make this yacht include a lower-deck beach club and spa area with sea terrace—perfect for getting close to and into the water. A fireplace up on the aft upper deck is made for keeping warm, socializing and stargazing while surrounded by an incredible sea view. Also on the upper deck is a skylight that pulls in natural light to Madsummer‘s interior—and you can walk on it. On the bow is a certified helicopter landing area, ready to welcome the owner and guests on board by air. A crane concealed on the sundeck is at the ready to hoist an aeroboat.

Moran Yacht & Ship, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, represented the American owner during the build process. Madsummer is scheduled for delivery this summer.