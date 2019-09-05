Lürssen’s Regal 348-Foot Superyacht ‘Amaeda’ Is Like the St. Regis on Water

Since Lürssen’s luxurious superyacht Amadea was delivered back in 2017, the interior design and layout of the 348-foot vessel has been rather elusive—but now, the gargantuan cruiser has been listed for sale via Monaco-based superyacht seller Imperial and we can finally get a look inside.

Naval architect Espen Øino—who started drawing boats when he was four years old and now has a thriving studio in Monaco—designed the exterior, while Francois Zuretti took care of the interiors. The ingenious layout affords space for up to 22 people and features eight expansive cabins. The owner’s apartment includes a private gym, beauty room, fire pit and private deck with hot tub. There’s also a 33-foot infinity pool, a selection of state-of-the-art cinemas, a comprehensive wine cellar and plenty of cozy spaces to enjoy the magnificent sea views through drop-down bulwarks. Meanwhile, as you might expect from a vessel this grand, a helipad can welcome visitors day or night.

The purposefully separate deck areas provide different experiences and can cater to your mood. The sun deck—which marks the highest point of the vessel—moonlights as a party area and has a high-end sound system with 20,000-watt built-in speakers, lasers and lights. The bridge deck can convert into an outdoor cinema thanks to its ceiling-to-floor retractable folding screen while the onboard cinema has D-Box seats that rock and shake during the movie, creating a hyper-realistic entertainment experience. The aft deck includes a cozy lounge with a fire pit. On the main deck, a saloon is appointed with a grand piano, game table, a fully-stocked bar and grandiose dining table that sits underneath the hand-painted Michelangelo-like clouds which cover the ceiling.

No expense has been spared in equipping the luxurious superyacht. And if all this luxuriating wears you out, there’s a spa that offers a range of rejuvenating treatments, Turkish bath, sauna, as well as a chic Moroccan-inspired lounge area. Conversely, the water toys and luxury tenders will keep the thrillseekers entertained: The list includes a Windy Custom Limo Tender, a Pascoe Beach Lander, a cabrio sports boat—known as the “boss boat”—a Windy Custom Open Tender and, of course, jet-skis, wave runners, inflatables, jetpacks, Flyboards and seabobs.

Amadea will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show this September if you want a firsthand look. Check out more pictures of the superyacht below: