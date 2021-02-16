This 262-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With Its Own Stage for Concerts on the High Seas

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Charly Phitoussi started the Instagram @prestigeyachts to showcase the world’s preeminent luxury vessels and help users momentarily escape. The account now has some 120,000 followers and the Parisian content creator has decided to take things to the next level and design his own “floating palace.”

Phitoussi partnered with French yacht designer Julien Cadro to create the new concept, which fittingly goes by the name of Boss. The fast displacement yacht, which is designed to cruise the Mediterranean, features a sleek silhouette with clean lines and a needle-like bow to cut through waves. Phitoussi told Robb Report in an email that aviation was also a source of inspiration, which explains the two wings protruding amidships that double as sundecks.

The 262-footer is fitted with three generous decks and geared toward outdoor living. The main deck features a sprawling beach club, along with two large doors so seafarers can store one or more vehicles on board when needed. Elsewhere, there’s a big space that can be used as an open-air cinema or a private concert stage depending on whether you prefer movies or music. This deck also offers one visitor cabin.

The upper deck, meanwhile, is equipped with a fully stocked bar and open dining area from where you can enjoy the sea views. (It’s also where you’ll find the aforementioned sun decks.) This deck also features an enclosed dining room and saloon, plus the remaining VIP guest cabins and the owner’s suite.

One of the standout features is the infinity pool that cascades from the upper deck alongside a set of stairs that lead all the way to the swim platform. Boss also features a lounge area in front of the wheelhouse with a dedicated jacuzzi, plus space for two helicopters.

Regarding propulsion, Phitoussi and Cadro told Robb Report the yacht would ideally run on clean energy such as hydrogen.

“Our goal was to create the best possible yacht experience for the owner and their guests,” the duo said in a statement. “We hope to make our subscribers dream with our project in these difficult times.”

And dream we shall.

Check out more photos below: