This Superfast Superyacht Tender Has Superyacht-Caliber Accommodations on Board

Announced in Milan last week, the Italian design firm Federico Fiorentino will partner with SACS, a leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable boats (RIB), to create the new X-80 Super RIB Project. The superfast 80-foot coupé will feature a 269-square-foot full-beam master suite amidships, a twin cabin forward, and crew accommodations. Tasteful decor and design will be found throughout all of the living spaces, and every effort will be made to maximize the space available within the vessel’s 80 feet.

Moving outside, the X-80’s aerodynamic silhouette features a 646-square-foot extra-large open deck with sunbed and living areas, allowing guests to take full advantage of the sea views. The RIB comes equipped with foam tubes and features an engine capacity of up to 5,000 hp in twin- or triple-inboard configurations.

Owing to a number of successful projects between the SACS Bespoke Operation division and the Federico Fiorentino team, it made sense for the two companies to team up on the new X-80 for a demanding client. Previous collaborations have included naval architecture by Federico Fiorentino for SACS’s entire Rebel line, as well as a SACS custom tender delivered to the owner of a 164-foot superyacht.

The initial inquiry for the X-80 came from an owner of a larger superyacht, who wanted a closer connection to the water via a superfast RIB. However, the Federico Fiorentino team notes that “while the X-80 was initially conceived for an Italian owner, he has since decided not to build, so the project is not sold.” Luckily for everyone else, the X-80 remains for sale at an undisclosed price. And you can be sure this will not be the last custom-project collaboration between SACS and Federico Fiorentino.