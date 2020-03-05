Lynx’s Versatile New Explorer Yacht Aims to Be a Crossover Vessel for the High Seas

Designed to fill the gap between rough-and-ready explorer yachts and the support vessels that shadow superyachts to carry the spillover from the main yacht, the Crossover 27 from Dutch shipyard Lynx Yachts is a fully customizable mashup of the two types of boats. The Crossover 27 provides a posh yacht with the stowage space to travel with all the tenders, toys and other amenities while also providing the comfort and technical capacity to spend long periods of time on board. The 27 is the first example in Lynx’s new Crossover Series that was announced at the Monaco Yacht Show last fall.

“We are creating, thanks to a US customer, a new concept that we are going to call a crossover that will be on the platform of a shadow vessel with half the space of the deck dedicated to hosting big toys and the rest will be a main saloon and accommodation,” said Filippo Rossi during an interview with Superyachts.com. At the end it will be a big explorer yacht capable to carry all that you want to go anywhere in the world with freedom and safety.” Rossi is sales and marketing manager for Lynx Yachts.

The highlight of the Crossover 27 is the 753-square-foot main deck. Use this 23-foot-wide space for stowing tenders and toys. Once you’ve launched them into the water, guests now may enjoy a huge deck space for sunning, dining or throwing a seaside soiree.

A good-size saloon with large windows leads to the galley and then the wheelhouse on the main deck. Down below a spacious master suite and two guest cabins accommodate a total of six. Two crew cabins (for four crew members) sit far forward.

Head back outside and everyone will enjoy the big beach club aft at water level, as well as the sundeck way up top. The sundeck is home to a couple of Yamaha WaveRunners, two standup Jet Skis and the crane for launching the tenders. Once they’re launched, it’s another great place to snatch a little private sunning time.

Tucked behind the swim platform is the lazarette, which provides all kinds of storage for the rest of the water sports gear: stand-up paddle boards, canoes, surfboards, scuba and snorkeling equipment—you name it.

Netherlands-based Bernd Weel Design penned the yacht’s exteriors, and French firm Franck Darnet Design handled the interiors. Diana Yacht Design took care of the naval architecture. A couple of Caterpillar engines give the Crossover 27 a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 1,350 nm while cruising at 12.5 knots. The first hull is already spoken for and will be delivered in 2022.