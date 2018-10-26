Lynx Yachts’ YXT 24 Evolution Is Focused on Exploration

In the yachting community, there are few moments more exciting than the launch of a new vessel. So when the 79-foot YXT 24 Evolution from Netherlands-based Lynx Yachts touched water for the very first time on a sunny October morning last week in Nijkerk, it was understandably cause for celebration. The superyacht support vessel (the second of its kind from Lynx Yachts) was sold to an American entrepreneur in May 2017—and it’s finally ready to cruise the open seas.

Designed with vast storage capacity, the shadow vessel will be used to stow tenders and gear (including the owner’s Land Rover Defender) so that he can freely explore on land and at sea. The vessel includes a spacious lazarette that can be accessed from the swim platform as well as more than 800 square feet of deck space so the owner can store his all of his tenders and toys, lounge in the sun, play basketball (there’s a hoop!), or even throw a huge party. “[The owner’s] passion for yachting and for the sea is infectious,” says Filippo Rossi, the sales and marketing manager at Lynx Yachts. “He knows exactly how he wants to use his YXT and this has helped us adapt the vessel for him. Everything we do is centered on the user experience, meaning that this fantastic yacht is completely tailor-made to suit the needs and wishes of her owner.”

Besides providing storage for the main yacht’s tenders, toys, and supplies, the YXT also has guest accommodations and extra crew cabins if the owner is traveling with a large number of guests. In addition, it houses a spa and fitness area.

With a crisp white exterior designed by Bernd Weel, the vessel presents a striking profile on the water. Naval architecture was overseen by Diana Yacht Design, and interiors were designed by Darnet Design. After the christening ceremony, the owner’s representatives, designers, media, guests, and friends gathered to enjoy an outdoor lunch held on the banks of the canal next to the shipyard.

Founded in 2011 by businessman Slim Bouricha, Lynx Yachts is a newcomer to the yachting world—but the shipyard has already made a name for itself by selling five impressive yachts, four of which have been built to date.