This New 112-Foot Support Boat Has 1,500 Square Feet of Deck Space for All Your Toys

Even on a superyacht it’s possible to have too much of a good thing—like all those toys. Sure, tenders, runabouts and personal watercraft make the days fun, and mini-subs and helicopters are a flat-out blast, but they also take up a lot of space. Hence, the rise of the support vessel or as Lynx Yachts calls it, the YXT or “yacht extender” series.

The Dutch builder’s 112-ft. shadow vessel comes in two versions that are equivalent to dressing casual or going formal in a tux. The YXT 34 Sport has all the amenities one would expect in a support boat, including open space on the deck to store a large rigid-hulled inflatable, limo tender, four WaveRunners and a submarine. The on-deck crane can lift 8.3 tons to hoist the toys in and out of the water.

“With 1,560 square feet of deck space, this model offers a completely new range of possibilities for its size,” designer Bernd Weel told Robb Report.

When the deck is clear, it turns into a perfect space for tanning or throwing a cocktail party or hosting a square dance. From the main deck it’s only a few steps down to an aft beach club that provides water-level access to the sea.

The Plus model, which offers finer trim and finish options, can be designed with the same materials and style as the main yacht. It serves as a support vessel, but is more like a second yacht. Sliding glass doors lead from the beach club to a 670-square foot fitness area, with optional massage room. If the owner wants to use the space as the primary fitness center, it will free up considerable space on the yacht. The same goes with the two 160-sq. ft. rooms, one of which will serve as a laundry center, with ironing stations, washing machines and dryers, as well as large refrigerators and freezers for additional storage. The second could work as a workshop.

Finally, three double crew cabins and a 264-sq. ft. crew mess once again means additional space for the mothership.

Topsides, the wheelhouse offers another L-shaped lounge area and 360-degree views, which make for pleasant vistas and easier maneuvering in tight spaces. The Lynx YXT is powered by twin 12-cylinder Caterpillar C32 engines, giving it a 450-nautical-mile range at 14.5-knots.

If that doesn’t sound speedy enough, keep in mind that when you get to the destination, all the toys strapped on deck will go much faster.