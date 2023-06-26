This 311-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses Massive Inflatable Sails for Fuel-Efficient Cruising

Anthony Glasson of M51 Concepts has found a way to turn a superyacht into a sailing yacht in a snap.

The disruptive designer just unveiled an innovative new concept with inflatable sail wings that can be easily hoisted on demand. Christened Amplitude, the 311-footer pairs the comfort and grunt of a motor yacht with the eco-friendly features of a sailer.

First and foremost, the sail wings reduce fuel consumption by generating power from the wind. The setup can be inflated or deflated as needed and reportedly eliminates the need for any complex deck equipment (winches, halyards, etc.). Glasson says the wings would be used in conjunction with a hybrid solar-electric propulsion system but could one day power a vessel of this size independently.

The giant cinema in the main living area. M51 Concepts

Amplitude is also equipped with nearly 2,900 square feet of solar panels that would generate clean, green energy for the battery banks. Glasson estimates that the vessel would have a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles and a much lower carbon footprint than other aluminum vessels of a similar size.

Penned inside and out by M51, Amplitude is a looker, too. The interior artfully balances a futuristic, sci-fi aesthetic with more traditional materials such as wood and marble. At the center of the bridge deck, the main living area uses vaulted ceilings and skylights to create a light and airy feel. The forward wall is covered almost entirely with screens that ensure an immersive cinematic experience.

The owner’s suite. M51 Concepts

The full-beam owner’s suite has a similar wall, as well as a striking in-room bathtub that is surrounded only by glass walls. Elsewhere, there are two VIP cabins and four twins that can accommodate 10 guests, plus two cabins for crew.

The aft deck. M51 Concepts

Heading outside, the aft deck sports a large swimming pool, a 12-seat dining table, and a lounge, while the bridge deck is outfitted with a hot tub, sunbeds, and more alfresco seating. Elsewhere, there is a dining area, a lounge, and a bar that wraps around the inflatable mast base. Of course, the vessel also has a swim platform and a fully stocked tender garage. What more do you need?

